You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore hotels the clear winners in Trump-Kim Summit

Hotel occupancy reached 81% in the April-to-June period, Singapore's best Q2 rate since 2013
Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180724_SYHOT24B_3509243.jpg
Mr Trump stayed at the Shangri-La hotel during his Singapore meeting with Mr Kim.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

THE June meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has proven an unequivocal success - for Singapore's hoteliers that is.

Hotel occupancy in the South-east Asian city-state reached 81 per cent in the April-to-June period, higher than the average 70 per cent in Asia-Pacific and Singapore's best second-quarter rate since 2013, according to research firm STR.

The strong performance comes even after growth in Singapore's hotel room supply, the consultancy said in an email.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In terms of revenue per available room, June was Singapore's strongest month in the quarter, rising 6.9 per cent from a year ago.

In fact, hotels in the country's Orchard Road tourist belt reported three consecutive days with double-digit growth in revenue per available room between June 10 and June 12.

That's the area where the two leaders stayed during their Singapore meeting, with Mr Trump choosing the Shangri-La hotel and Mr Kim the St Regis.

The June 12 summit itself took place at the Capella resort on the country's Sentosa island.

Data from STR, which bases its research from a sample of nearly 62,000 hotels globally, also showed hotels in other parts of Asia performing well.

Australian hotels recorded an occupancy level of 73 per cent, its highest second-quarter number on record while Indonesia's second-quarter occupancy rate of 61 per cent was its best since 2014. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
2 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
3 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Jul 24, 2018
Technology

Tech-friendly Singapore 'a good city for urban trials'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening