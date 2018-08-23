You are here

Singapore investors spend US$4.6b on cross-border real estate: report

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 12:22 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

SINGAPOREAN investors have spent in total US$4.6 billion on cross-border real estate transactions in the 12 months through to the second quarter of 2018, according to a report released by Real Capital Analytics (RCA).

RCA, a real estate and market intelligence provider, ranked Singaporean investors as the second most active in Asia-Pacific during the reported period.

It noted that Singaporean investors have chiefly concentrated on Chinese and Australian real estate. Real estate investment flow from Singapore to Australia alone had risen 8 per cent year-on-year to hit US$3.3 billion, the fifth highest cross-border flow in Asia-Pacific.  

RCA data shows, however, that investment activity in Singapore has fallen 12 per cent to US$7.6 billion on fewer big-ticket office transactions from a year ago.  But the number of transactions done here doubled in the first six months from a year ago.  In all, 50 transactions – mainly involving smaller deals – were completed during the first half, the highest in five years.

The large number of deals came on the back of a slew of collective sales in the Singapore real estate sector.  These en bloc sales accounted for a record US$10 billion, or 58 per cent of all land sold during the first six months.  RCA data showed Singapore still has another US$1.7 billion of en bloc deals in the pipeline.  

