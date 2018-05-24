You are here
Singapore is 4th most expensive city in Asia to build in
The Republic also ranks 27th in the world on Arcadis' construction cost index
Singapore
SINGAPORE is the fourth most expensive city in Asia to build in, behind Hong Kong, Macau and Tokyo, in that order, according to a survey by global design and consultancy firm Arcadis.
The Republic also ranks 27th in the world on Arcadis's construction cost index, which
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg