You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore launches 3.86ha of industrial land supply for H1 2021

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 1:39 PM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

THE government has launched 3.86 hectares (ha) of industrial land across six sites under the industrial government land sales (IGLS) programme for the first half of 2021, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Tuesday.

Three sites are on the confirmed list and another three are on the reserve list, similar to what was offered in H2 2020. However, the total site area for H1 2021 is less than the 4.4 ha in H2 2020. All six sites are zoned B2 for heavier industrial use.

The confirmed sites for H1 2021 are in Tampines North Drive 5, Gul Avenue and Jalan Papan. All three sites have a tenure of 20 years, with estimated availability from March to June next year.

The three reserve list sites for H1 2021 are in Woodlands Industrial Park, Tampines North Drive 5 and Jalan Papan. The Woodlands and Tampines sites have a tenure of 30 years, while the Jalan Papan site has a 20-year tenure. The sites are estimated to be available between February and May next year

Under the reserve list, the government will put up a site for tender if an interested party submits an application with an offer of a minimum purchase price that is acceptable to the government.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The site may also be put up for tender if there is sufficient market interest in the form of more than one unrelated party submitting minimum purchase prices that are close to the government's reserve price for the site within a reasonable period.

Parties who are interested in sites on the reserve list can apply to JTC Corporation.

"The government will continue to release sufficient land through the IGLS programme to ensure an adequate supply of industrial space in Singapore," MTI said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Blackwells makes unsolicited offer for Monmouth REIT

GIC, ESR Cayman establish US$750m JV to invest in real estate in India

December's new home sales could spike if buyers expect better growth in 2021

Metro, partners set up UK student accommodation fund

Cold store warehouse rents to rise as Singapore aims to be hub for vaccines

Vaccinations, low rates, liquidity to drive Singapore property investment market in 2021: CBRE

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 01:56 PM
Energy & Commodities

China State Construction Engineering awarded S$237.6m PUB contract

THE Singapore branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCE) has been awarded a S$237.6 million...

Dec 22, 2020 01:29 PM
Garage

Alchemy Foodtech closes bridge round led by Thai Union; eyes China expansion

ALCHEMY Foodtech, which specialises in food innovation that addresses the issue of diabetes and other chronic...

Dec 22, 2020 01:19 PM
Life & Culture

Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick Changi Airport for year-end holidays

[SINGAPORE] Staying overnight at an airport isn't unheard of, especially if you miss a flight. But choosing to spend...

Dec 22, 2020 01:07 PM
Garage

SGX-backed iSTOX lists unicorn fund with US$20,000 minimum investment

CAPITAL markets platform iSTOX has listed a unicorn fund in digitised securities form, paving the way for accredited...

Dec 22, 2020 12:47 PM
Government & Economy

EU scrambles to tackle holiday season chaos as new virus strain spreads

[LONDON] Europe scrambled Monday to thrash out a coordinated response to a new strain of the coronavirus which has...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Hong Kong: Stocks begin Tuesday with losses

Argentine port strike worries Brazil's wheat millers: trade group

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for