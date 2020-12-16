Singapore new home sales up 18.9% in November on economic recovery hopes

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
NEW private home sales in November rose to 767, up 18.9 per cent from October's 645 as buyers of all stripes pin their hopes on the vaccine to revive economic activities.
Well heeled buyers joined in - the number of new homes sold above S$2,000 per sq foot (psf) rose to a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes