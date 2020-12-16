You are here

Singapore new home sales up 18.9% in November on economic recovery hopes

Sales of higher-end homes jump from 53 units in March to 393 units last month
Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
New private home sales in November rose to 767, up 18.9 per cent from October's 645 as buyers of all stripes pin their hopes on the vaccine to revive economic activities.
Singapore

NEW private home sales in November rose to 767, up 18.9 per cent from October's 645 as buyers of all stripes pin their hopes on the vaccine to revive economic activities.

Well heeled buyers joined in - the number of new homes sold above S$2,000 per sq foot (psf) rose to a...

