You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore office rents fall 0.8% q-o-q in Q1 2020: URA

Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 8:49 AM
UPDATED Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 10:37 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

RENTALS of office space in the central region of Singapore fell 0.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 over the previous three months, a smaller decline compared with the 3.2 per cent drop in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday also showed that prices of office space in the central region contracted by 4 per cent in Q1 2020, a much biggger drop than the 0.5 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

Islandwide, as at the end of the first quarter of 2020, there was a total supply of about 682,000 square metres (sq m) gross floor area of office space in the pipeline, lower than the 753,000 sq m at the end of the previous quarter.

The amount of occupied office space shrank by 7,000 sq m of net lettable area (NLA) in the first quarter of 2020, contrasting with an increase of 30,000 sq m in the previous quarter. On the other hand, the stock of office space expanded by 33,000 sq m of NLA in the first quarter, after increasing 29,000 sq m in the previous quarter.

As a result, the islandwide vacancy rate of office space rose to 11 per cent as at the end of Q1 2020, from 10.5 per cent as at the end of the previous quarter.

SEE ALSO

Singapore retail rents ease 2.3% q-o-q in Q1 2020: URA

Real Estate

Singapore retail rents ease 2.3% q-o-q in Q1 2020: URA

IReit Global names new CEO from unitholder Tikehau Capital

Singapore private home prices fall 1% in Q1 q-o-q: URA

Oxley unit starts legal proceedings against ex-contractor of Cambodia project

Fresh backing could decide if WeWork Singapore will be 'WeLive' or 'WeDead'

This corporate reporting season will provide a reality check on stock rally

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 24, 2020 10:47 AM
Transport

Virgin Australia owes A$6.9b to creditors, to seek waiver on aircraft leases: administrator

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings owes A$6.90 billion (S$6.24 billion) to more than 10,000 creditors based on an...

Apr 24, 2020 10:36 AM
Consumer

Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying

[CALIFORNIA] Intel Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter earnings below Wall Street views as it cited the cost of...

Apr 24, 2020 10:26 AM
Consumer

US meat giant shutters beef plant for coronavirus testing

[NEW YORK] US meatpacking giant Tyson Foods on Thursday said it would temporarily close a massive beef...

Apr 24, 2020 10:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

Mexico's Pemex declares force majeure on fuel imports from trading arm: sources

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's state oil company Pemex has declared force majeure over fuel supplies from its trading arm...

Apr 24, 2020 10:16 AM
Consumer

J&J strikes deal with Emergent BioSolutions on coronavirus vaccine manufacturing

[NEW JERSEY] Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it had struck a deal with Emergent BioSolutions to use its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.