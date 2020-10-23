You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore office rents fall 4.5% in Q3: URA

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 9:02 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

CBD - masks - BT file.jpg
The islandwide vacancy rate of office space edged down to 12 per cent at the end of Q3, from 12.1 per cent at the end of Q2.
BT FILE PHOTO

RENTALS of office space in the central region of Singapore fell 4.5 per cent quarter on quarter in the third quarter of 2020 after remaining flat in the previous quarter.

Figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday also showed that prices of office space in the central region went up 0.2 per cent in Q3 after declining 4.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

Islandwide, as at the end of the third quarter of 2020, there was a total supply of about 767,000 square metres (sq m) gross floor area (GFA) of office space in the pipeline, compared with 668,000 sq m GFA at the end of the previous quarter.

The amount of occupied office space decreased by 19,000 sq m of net lettable area (NLA) in Q3, versus a bigger drop of 55,000 sq m in Q2. The stock of office space declined by 33,000 sq m NLA in Q3, compared with an increase of 43,000 sq m in the previous quarter. As a result, the islandwide vacancy rate of office space edged down to 12 per cent at the end of Q3, from 12.1 per cent at the end of Q2.

SEE ALSO

Flash: URA private home price index rises 0.8% q-o-q in Q3, rents down 0.5%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Flash: URA private home price index rises 0.8% q-o-q in Q3, rents down 0.5%

Straits Trading prices S$200m five-year notes at 3.75%

CMT's DPU up 1.3% to 3.1 cents as funds retained in H1 are released for distribution

Suntec Reit Q3 DPU falls 21.9% to 1.848 cents

Another office floor at GB Building for sale, with guide price of S$9.8m

Singapore property agents urged to be ethical, give accurate advice

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 09:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Medinex buys 4.59% stake in HC Surgical for about S$2.2m

MEDICAL support services provider Medinex on Friday said it acquired a 4.59 per cent stake in its controlling...

Oct 23, 2020 08:59 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US gains

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday supported by rallies on Wall Street with investors eyeing the final US...

Oct 23, 2020 08:55 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Commercial Trust, iFast, Straits Trading, Chip Eng Seng

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Oct 23, 2020 08:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

World Bank sees slow commodities recovery after virus hit

[NEW YORK] Oil demand could see "lasting impacts" from the coronavirus outbreak while modest gains are projected in...

Oct 23, 2020 08:41 AM
Companies & Markets

iFast Q3 net profit surges 150.6% to S$6.2m on higher revenue

WEALTH management and brokerage platform iFast Corporation on Friday reported a net profit of S$6.2 million for the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

MAS bans ex-BSI banker from financial services over US$5m 'secret profits' tied to 1MDB

Singapore fines Goldman Sachs US$122 million over 1MDB scandal

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for