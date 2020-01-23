You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore office rents slide 3.2% q-o-q in Q4 2019: URA

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 8:42 AM
UPDATED Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 10:21 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

nz_office_230141.jpg
Rentals of office space in the central region of Singapore eased 3.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the previous three months - a bigger drop compared with the 0.6 per cent fall in the third quarter of 2019, figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Thursday.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

RENTALS of office space in the central region of Singapore eased 3.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the previous three months - a bigger drop compared with the 0.6 per cent fall in the third quarter of 2019, figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Thursday.

For the whole of 2019, the rental index slipped 3.1 per cent - contrasting with the increase of 7.4 per cent in 2018.

URA's fourth quarter data also showed prices of office space in the central region contracted by 0.5 per cent, following a 3.9 per cent drop in the previous quarter. The price index shed 0.6 per cent for the whole of 2019, contrasting with the gain of 5.7 per cent in 2018.

Islandwide, as at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, there was a total supply of about 753,000 square metres (sq m) gross floor area of office space in the pipeline, slightly more than the 738,000 sq m at the end of the previous quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The amount of occupied office space increased by 30,000 sq m in net lettable area (NLA) in the fourth quarter, compared with the rise of 71,000 sq m in the previous quarter. The stock of office space expanded by 29,000 sq m in NLA in the fourth quarter, compared with the contraction of 4,000 sq m in the previous quarter.

SEE ALSO

Singapore retail rents rise 2.3% q-o-q in Q4 2019: URA

As a result, the islandwide vacancy rate of office space dipped to 10.5 per cent as at the end of Q4 2019 from 10.6 per cent as at the end of the previous quarter.

Real Estate

Singapore private home price index up 0.5% in Q4, 2.7% for 2019

Singapore private home price index up 0.5% in Q4, 2.7% for 2019

Singapore retail rents rise 2.3% q-o-q in Q4 2019: URA

ESR-Reit DPU for Q4 slips 0.5% to S$0.01

CCT, CMT unveil plan for Reit juggernaut in S$8.27b merger

CCT-CMT deal: Jury is out on whether sum of parts is better

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 10:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Temasek, EQT launch renewable energy platform in India

SINGAPORE state investment firm Temasek Holdings and Sweden-based asset manager EQT, through its EQT Infrastructure...

Jan 23, 2020 10:14 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall as energy, industrial stocks weigh; New Zealand dips

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Thursday as a tumble in oil prices knocked over energy stocks, while a slump...

Jan 23, 2020 10:01 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks down at open on virus fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Thursday, with investors nervous over the deadly Sars-like...

Jan 23, 2020 09:52 AM
Consumer

Bangkok street-food stalls try to give up plastic bags

[BANGKOK] Two things Thailand is famous for are its delicious street food and its wonderful beaches. Sadly, the...

Jan 23, 2020 09:43 AM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard to beef up management amid fraud allegations; CEO to stay

[BERLIN] The new chairman of Wirecard said the German payments company needed to strengthen its top management as it...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly