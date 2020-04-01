Singapore private home prices fall 1.2% q-o-q in Q1 2020: URA flash estimate

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) flash estimate for the first quarter of 2020 shows that its overall price index for private homes shrank 1.2 per cent over the preceding quarter.

This contrasts with an increase of 0.5 per cent quarter on quarter in the fourth quarter of last year.

Year on year, the index is up 2.2 per cent, according to the URA flash data released on Wednesday morning.

Prices of non-landed properties eased 1 per cent quarter on quarter in Q1 2020 after dipping 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

Giving a breakdown by region, the URA said that prices of non-landed homes in the prime areas or core central region slipped 1.5 per cent in Q1 2020, a smaller rate of decline compared with the drop of 2.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

In the city fringe or rest of central region, prices shed 0.5 per cent after dropping 1.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

In the suburbs or outside central region, prices fell 1 per cent, contrasting with the increase of 2.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

The URA also said that prices of landed properties fell 1.7 per cent in the first quarter of this year, after rising 3.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.

The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up till mid-March.

The statistics will be updated on April 24, 2020 when the URA releases its full set of real estate statistics for Q1 2020.

Past data has shown that the difference between the quarterly price changes indicated by the flash estimate and the actual price changes could be significant when the change is small. The public is advised to interpret the flash estimates with caution.