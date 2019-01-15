Singapore private home sales, units launched down in December from November: URA

Developers in Singapore sold 602 private homes in December last year, about half the 1,201 units moved in November.

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 602 private homes in December last year, about half the 1,201 units moved in November.

However, December's tally was about 40 per cent higher the 431 units booked from the corresponding month a year ago. Of the 602 units sold, 16 were in the core central region (CCR), 293 were in the rest of the central region (RCR) and another 293 were outside the central region (OCR).

The figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday, based on its survey of licensed housing developers. The above figures exclude executive condominium (ECs) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

During the month, developers released 101 new units for sale (excluding ECs), slumping around 92 per cent from November when 1,342 units were launched. Of the 101 units released for sale, only one was in the CCR, and the remaining 100 were in OCR.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Including ECs, developers moved 605 units last month, down nearly 50 per cent from the previous month's 1,205 units, but 14 per cent higher than the 531 units sold in December 2017.