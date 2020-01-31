You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore private residential market may be stabilising: Redas president

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 1:56 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

THE private residential market in Singapore appears to be stabilising in line with economic fundamentals, said Chia Ngiang Hong, president of the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (Redas).

"In the beginning of the year, most analysts expect new home sales for the year 2020 to remain resilient and roughly match 2019’s level. Prices of new homes are not expected to change much," Mr Chia said at the Redas Spring Festival lunch on Friday at Orchard Hotel.

However, new home sales performance has been uneven across different projects and segments, and property developers' concerns over the upcoming supply and build-up of unsold inventory remain, he added.

Redas is "reassured" that the Singapore government will act where and when needed to maintain a stable and sustainable property market, Mr Chia said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Moreover, Singapore's economic fundamentals remain sound, and the Republic continues to attract global capital, talent, businesses and investments. "The very strong growth in fixed asset investments and foreign direct investments in 2019 despite strong headwinds is testament to this. Our monetary and fiscal systems are well managed and sound," Mr Chia noted.

SEE ALSO

HDB resale volume and prices inch up in Q4 2019

He highlighted that in the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019, new decentralised growth centres outside the central business district (CBD) are being planned and developed. The central area is also being incentivised for rejuvenation and redevelopment through the CBD and Strategic Development Incentive Schemes.

"Opportunities abound for us to work with our government and city planners to further develop, transform and modernise Singapore," Mr Chia said.

"Climate change, technological advancements, smart innovations and evolving needs and aspirations while disruptive will also present new opportunities for our real estate businesses."

All the abovementioned factors will help to anchor and support the growth of Singapore's economy and keep real estate businesses and the market resilient and stable, despite current challenges in the macro-environment, he added.

Real Estate

JTC awards tender for Tuas industrial site to sole bidder

Ascott Reit sees drop in bookings from Wuhan virus, downplays impact

OUE C-Reit posts 12% increase in Q4 DPU, NPI soars post-merger

a-iTrust's Q3 net lifted by higher occupancies, positive rent reversions

Suntec Reit to issue S$200m 2.95% notes

Hong Realty flipping Suntec office floor for 26% or S$7.6m gross gain

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 01:34 PM
Government & Economy

China to bring home overseas citizens from virus-hit province: official

[BEIJING] The Chinese government has decided to send charter planes to bring citizens from virus-hit Hubei province...

Jan 31, 2020 01:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon down 0.34% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index losing 10....

Jan 31, 2020 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

EU-Singapore free trade deal will still apply to UK during Brexit transition

A FREE trade agreement between Singapore and the European Union (EU) will continue to apply to the UK during the...

Jan 31, 2020 01:05 PM
Transport

3 stations on Thomson-East Coast Line begin operations

[SINGAPORE] After nearly seven years, three stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) began operations on Friday...

Jan 31, 2020 12:52 PM
Real Estate

JTC awards tender for Tuas industrial site to sole bidder

JTC Corporation on Friday said it has awarded the tender for an industrial site at Tuas to Progressive Builders, for...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly