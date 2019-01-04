You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore property agents' track records now available online

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 2:10 PM

ak_hdb_0401.jpg
The Property Agents' Transaction Records Initiative publishes the records of residential transactions facilitated by realtors here in the last two years.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Would-be Housing Board buyers and sellers can now find out about property agent's track record with the click of a button.

On Friday, the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) launched the Property Agents' Transaction Records Initiative, which publishes the records of residential transactions facilitated by realtors here in the last two years.

The first phase of the initiative has seen the CEA's website updated to include information on completed Housing Board resale transactions.

This includes when the flat changed hands, where it is located, and whether the agent represented the buyer or seller.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The additional information can provide consumers with a clearer understanding of the agent's experience in terms of how active he or she has been in the last two years in closing HDB resale transactions, in which HDB towns, and whether he or she was acting for the buyer or the seller," the CEA said.

The records will only keep transactions that took place in the last 24 months, to ensure consumers are up-to-date with agents' most recent deals. Older records are available at data.gov.sg.

The initiative, aimed at making information more transparent and fostering trust between client and realtor, was among those recommended in the Real Estate Industry Transformation Map last February.

The CEA added: "Property agents will be able to provide verified records of their experience in closing residential transactions, which will help them build and sustain consumer trust."

In the next phase, which will begin at the end of the year, the CEA plans to make available agents' history in renting out HDB flats, as well as selling private residential homes.

The CEA also gave an update on the number of licensed property agencies and registered agents.

As at Jan 1, there were 29,146 realtors - about 2 per cent more than the 28,571 agents 12 months earlier. There were also 1,229 licensed agencies, about 3.2 per cent fewer than last year's 1,269 firms.

The CEA added that it issued 57 new property agency licences and 1,198 new property agent registrations throughout 2018. Meanwhile, a total of 59 property agency licences and 2,091 property agent registrations lapsed from Dec 31, 2018.

The CEA's director for policy and licensing Chia I-Ling said the industry continues to face a challenging road with rising consumer expectations and technological disruption.

"In order to remain relevant, it is vital that the real estate agency industry keeps up its efforts to transform itself and enhance its professionalism," she said.

Observers have said that a more sustainable number of realtors would be closer to 15,000 to 20,000 active agents who use technology to be more productive.

The records can be found under each agent's name at: www.cea.gov.sg/public-register

THE STRAITS TIMES

Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House relaunch en bloc tenders

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

Siblings owning 2 units file objections to City Towers sale

HDB resale transactions down 24% in December 2018

Ascendas-Singbridge acquires India land parcel to develop IT park

Kaisa's US$150m shanty town development at risk

Editor's Choice

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Tesla's Musk says Singapore government has been ‘unwelcome'

Must Read

doc73hhexnts0n17zknhb80_doc6zrl84es9xwq3l68loj.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House relaunch en bloc tenders

Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Better matching, more listings on Singapore government job portal

Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Jardine Cycle & Carriage with ‘buy’

AK_1MDBTrial_0401.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Najib, ex-1MDB chief Arul Kanda to be tried together over alleged 1MDB audit tempering

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening