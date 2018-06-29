You are here
Singapore ranks 12th in global real estate transparency index
JLL says the Republic should make use of property technology to improve in areas such as debt and equity holdings
Singapore
SINGAPORE ranks 12th in JLL's Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) 2018, which scores countries based on their investment performance, market fundamentals, governance of listed vehicles, regulatory and legal frameworks, transaction process and environmental
