Singapore ranks 12th in global real estate transparency index

JLL says the Republic should make use of property technology to improve in areas such as debt and equity holdings
Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM
klisa@sph.com.sg

BT_20180629_LITRANS29A_3485309.jpg

Singapore

SINGAPORE ranks 12th in JLL's Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) 2018, which scores countries based on their investment performance, market fundamentals, governance of listed vehicles, regulatory and legal frameworks, transaction process and environmental

