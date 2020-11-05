Singapore real estate transactions double quarter-on-quarter in Q3: JLL

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SIGNS of recovery were seen in the third quarter with real estate transactions in the Asia-Pacific gaining 35 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while volumes about doubled in Singapore.
However, according to a report by real estate consultancy JLL, transaction volumes in the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes