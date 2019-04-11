You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore remains world's 2nd priciest private property market: CBRE

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 5:31 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SINGAPORE remains the world's second-most expensive housing market after Hong Kong, according to an annual CBRE report which compares private residential property markets across 35 cities. But average price growth was significantly slower, at just 1.1 per cent.

Hong Kong kept its top position with an average residential property costing US$1.235 million or US$2,091 per square foot (psf). Singapore came a distant second at US$874,372 or US$1,063 psf, with Shanghai third at US$872,555 or US$714 psf. CBRE noted that these top three cities have all introduced cooling measures to keep prices under control.

Asian cities took half of the spots in the top 10, with Shenzhen coming in fifth and Beijing, ninth. The other cities in the list were Vancouver (4th), Los Angeles (6th), New York (7th), London (8th) and Paris (10th).

Singapore's private property market saw average price growth of 1.1 per cent in 2018, far outpaced by Hong Kong's and Shanghai's growth rates of 5.5 per cent and 11.2 per cent respectively, and ranking 27th out of the 35 cities studied.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The report's property data for Singapore comes from the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Realis database, which covers only private property transactions.

CBRE head of research for South-east Asia Desmond Sim said: "As a financial hub, Singapore is known for its skilled talent, ease of doing business, top-notch infrastructure, as well as economic and political stability. Singapore has always been an attractive location for multinational companies to establish their regional headquarters. These factors influence the cost of property ownership in the city."

He noted that following property curbs introduced last year, price growth declined for the second straight quarter in Q1 2019, after five consecutive quarters of strong growth since Q3 2017. "Coupled with increasing supply and weaker sentiment, prices are likely to moderate or remain flat from this year going forward," he added.

Real Estate

Eunos industrial building put up for sale

China's property market is feeling the stimulus effect

Are developer debt fears overblown?

First Reit Q1 DPU flat at 2.15 Singapore cents

Singapore condo and HDB rents rise in March: SRX

AirTrunk raises S$450m to build Singapore data centre

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_62.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says not decided on whether to apply for extended debt moratorium

Apr 11, 2019
Technology

Makino Asia unveils smart factory in Singapore as part of Industry 4.0 transformation

doc74v0of2m3up1glxim4wy_doc704doyflgc51gt92eop.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Garage

Carousell valued at over US$550 million following deal with Naspers' OLX

Apr 11, 2019
Garage

Media firm Clozette raises US$10m in Series C funding from Cool Japan Fund

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening