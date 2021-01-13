You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS

Singapore resale condo market robust despite pandemic, with prices up 1.4% in 2020

Resale transactions for non-landed private homes rise 18.1% in 2020 from a year ago, SRX figures show; a total of 10,712 properties change hands
Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BT_20210113_VTSRX13_4403892.jpg
Over 60% of resale transactions in December 2020 came from outside of central region (OCR). A resold unit at A Treasure Trove fetched the highest transacted price in the OCR, at S$3.2 million.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

WITH the breathless pursuit of property in Singapore despite the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 ended on a robust showing in the condominium resale market.

Resale transactions for non-landed private homes rose 18.1 per cent in 2020 from a year ago, flash figures from SRX...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

New home sales hits 1,217 in December, full year figure could top 10,000

Blackstone to buy Sandcrawler building in Singapore for S$176m

Investors have a new default worry in China's debt market

Former Trump property aims to be Palm Beach's most expensive ever

US home prices eases in sign pandemic rally may cool

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 06:00 AM
Real Estate

New home sales hits 1,217 in December, full year figure could top 10,000

DEVELOPERS sold 1,217 new homes in December, up almost 60 per cent over the November figure. This brought the unit...

Jan 13, 2021 05:50 AM
BRANDED CONTENT
Hub

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

When Ms Cho Pei Lin revised the human resources policy at her public relations...

Jan 13, 2021 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that his speech last week to thousands of supporters, encouraging...

Jan 13, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] An 83-year-old Singaporean man who returned from India was among the 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed...

Jan 13, 2021 12:09 AM
Real Estate

US home prices eases in sign pandemic rally may cool

[WASHINGTON] The pandemic housing market rally, a bright spot for the US economy, may already have peaked as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for