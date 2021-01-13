Singapore resale condo market robust despite pandemic, with prices up 1.4% in 2020

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WITH the breathless pursuit of property in Singapore despite the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 ended on a robust showing in the condominium resale market.
Resale transactions for non-landed private homes rose 18.1 per cent in 2020 from a year ago, flash figures from SRX...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes