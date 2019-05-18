You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore residential market resilient due to strong foundations

Sat, May 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Tracking affordability

DESPITE the cooling measures introduced on July 5, 2018, Singapore's residential property market has stayed resilient and quarterly primary home sales rose in the last three quarters, to the surprise of many.

In the first quarter of 2019, developers sold 1,838 new private homes, 16 per cent higher than the same period the previous year.

Non-landed residential prices outside the core central region have also held up in the last three quarters.

We believe the housing market in Singapore is stable due to sound and sustainable housing policies, which has ensured continued affordability compared to other global cities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Our research shows that over the last fifteen years, median home prices in global gateway cities have appreciated at six per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), more than double those same cities' rate of median income growth of about 2.5 per cent. The fastest rate of growth was in 2005 to 2007, due to an expansion in lending.

In 2012-2015, quantitative easing and low interest rates encouraged allocation of more capital to real estate and prices rose around 30 per cent over four years.

In these gateway cities, median home price to income ratios (a relatively good measure of local affordability in our view) increased from a range of five to nine years in 2004 to a range of nine to 17 years in 2018.

Rising home prices have impacted younger generations who are struggling to afford their first home.

This has resulted in mounting pressure on governments to provide affordable housing, now commonly seen as important as providing affordable healthcare and education.

Since 2016, governments globally started to address the issue by introducing additional supply, as well as measures to curb price growth.

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom imposed additional taxes on foreigner buyers, second-home purchases and vacant homes.

The combination of government intervention and an increase in interest rates has slowed price escalations and in London, Sydney and Vancouver, prices have started to decline.

We believe most governments will continue to keep affordability policies in place until housing costs realign to more affordable levels.

Singapore stands out as leading the pack, as we acted early to prevent home prices from rising to unsustainable levels and ensure affordability for the median household.

In 2010-2013, the government introduced various sets of measures to cool the private residential market and increased housing supply.

On July 5, 2018, additional measures were reintroduced, we believe, in response to rising residential land and unit values and the rise in new residential investment loans.

Singapore's housing policy has addressed both demand and supply. It has achieved one of the most successful outcomes in any global city. Singapore's median home price is estimated to be 4.6 years of income as at end-2018, lower than the 6.1 years in 2012.

The ratio for the median private residential unit is estimated to be 6.2 years as at end-2018, compared to 7.5 years in 2012, using the equivalent 85th percentile household income.

We see limited downside for the Singapore residential market as prices are affordable and the government is likely to manage prices to track income growth.

Over the last twenty years, both prices and household incomes enjoyed a steady compound annual growth rate of 3 to 4 per cent.

Upcoming supply is low, growing by less than 2 per cent annually in 2019-2020. The Singapore dollar has also been resilient, appreciating against the US dollar over the last 15 years.

While buyer stamp duties are relatively high, holding and selling costs are competitive for buyers who invest for the long term.

  • The writer is head of South-east Asia Capital Markets Research, JLL Asia Pacific

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund
5 China economy under pressure as trade war escalates

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

MoneyHacksEp42card.jpg
May 6, 2019
Podcasts

PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 17, 2019
Garage

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening