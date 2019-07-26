You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore retail rents ease 1.5% q-o-q in Q2, vacancy rate drops to 7.7%: URA

Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 8:44 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BP_SGretail_260719_28.jpg
Rents of retail space in the central region of Singapore declined 1.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 over the previous three months, after dipping 0.2 per cent in the first quarter of this year, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RENTS of retail space in the central region of Singapore declined 1.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 over the previous three months, after dipping 0.2 per cent in the first quarter of this year, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday.

URA's price index of retail space in the central region rose by 0.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 over the previous quarter, contrasting with the drop of 1.9 per cent in the first quarter .

As at the end of second quarter of 2019, there was a total supply of 320,000 square metres in gross floor area (GFA) of retail space from projects in the pipeline, compared with the 364,000 sq m of space as at the end of the previous quarter.

The amount of occupied retail space increased by 74,000 sq m in net lettable area (NLA) in the second quarter, compared with a decrease of 14,000 sq m in the previous quarter. The stock of retail space rose by 18,000 sq m NLA, compared with the decrease of 2,000 sq m in the previous quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As a result, the islandwide vacancy rate of retail space decreased to 7.7 per cent at the end of Q2 2019, from 8.7 per cent at the end of the previous quarter.

 

 

 

 

Real Estate

Eagle Hospitality Trust adds potential incremental rent in master lease agreements

Singapore private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; rents rise 1.3%: URA

Suntec Reit Q2 DPU falls 4.6% to 2.361 S cents on lower convention revenue

Singapore office rents rise 1.3% q-o-q in Q2; vacancy rates fall to 11.5%: URA

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

External factors cast long shadow over industrial property rentals

Editor's Choice

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

BPpound_260719_2.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brexit quandary to make for volatile pound: analysts

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

BP_SGcbd_260719_27.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore office rents rise 1.3% q-o-q in Q2; vacancy rates fall to 11.5%: URA

Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Suntec Reit Q2 DPU falls 4.6% to 2.361 S cents on lower convention revenue

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly