You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore retail rents rise 1.2% in Q4; vacancy rate rises to 8.5%: URA

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 10:41 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

RENTS for retail space in the central region of Singapore rose by 1.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the previous three months - contrasting with the drop of 1.2 per cent in the third quarter, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday. 

For the whole of 2018, retail rents weakened by 1.0 per cent, after sliding 4.7 per cent in 2017.

URA's price index of retail space in the central region rose 1.5 per cent in the fourth quarter over the previous quarter, a bigger increase than the 0.3 per cent gain in the third quarter.

For the whole of 2018, the price index expanded 0.6 per cent -  after contracting 8.8 per cent in 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, there was a total supply of 387,000 square metres in gross floor area (GFA) of retail space from projects in the pipeline, compared with 501,000 sq m at the end of the third quarter.

The amount of occupied retail space increased by 24,000 sq m net lettable area (NLA) in Q4 2018, contrasting with a decrease of 26,000 sq m in the previous quarter. However, the stock of retail space increased by 84,000 sq m NLA in Q4 2018, compared with the decrease of 11,000 sq m in the previous quarter.

As a result, the islandwide vacancy rate of retail space rose to 8.5 per cent at the end of Q4 2018, from 7.6 per cent at the end of the previous quarter.

Real Estate

Singapore office rents ease to 0.5% rise in Q4; vacancy rate climbs to 12.1%

Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year: URA

Cache Logistics Trust Q4 DPU down 5.9% to 1.502 S cents

Flash: Singapore retail rents rose 1.2% q-o-q in Q4 2018, says URA

Flash: Singapore office rents up 0.5% q-o-q in Q4 2018: URA

Flash: Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_PH_250119_61.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year: URA

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA launches cybersecurity roadmap for telecoms industry 

SL_olam_250119_58.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, SGX, Keppel Corp, Keppel-KBS US Reit, Ascendas India Trust, FLT

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening