Singapore retail rents stabilising at suburban malls; may bottom out by early 2021

Singapore
THE increased activity in Singapore's retail sector hints at a bottoming out of rents by the end of 2020 or early 2021, Knight Frank's research team said in a report published on Friday.
Overall retail rents are expected to fall by 10 per cent to 15 per cent for the whole...
