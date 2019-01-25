You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore seeing unprecedented mortgage slowdown

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 6:55 AM

SL_hdb_250119_33.jpg
Rising interest rates and the latest round of property curbs have put the brakes on mortgage demand at Singapore's banks, potentially further dragging down the city's housing market.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Rising interest rates and the latest round of property curbs have put the brakes on mortgage demand at Singapore's banks, potentially further dragging down the city's housing market.

Home-loan growth slowed to 1.9 per cent in the first 11 months of 2018, less than half the 4.2 per cent increase posted in 2017, the latest Monetary Authority of Singapore data show. Mortgage growth will stay stuck below 2 per cent this year, according to Diksha Gera, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

The credit slowdown threatens to further accelerate the decline in residential prices, which fell for the first time in six quarters in the final three months of last year. Housing values may drop as much as 3 per cent this year, and new home sales might plunge 20 per cent, according to Derek Tan, a real estate analyst at DBS Group Holdings.

A surge in housing supply, rising mortgage rates, a China-led economic slowdown and volatile financial markets are all weighing on sentiment, said Royston Foo, an independent property analyst who publishes on Smartkarma.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I expect the overall property market outlook to be weaker in 2019," Mr Foo said. "Insecurity and bearish sentiment will result in potential buyers holding back purchases and adopting a wait-and-see approach."

The latest property curbs announced in July hit mortgage demand, DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said earlier this month. The bank's Singapore mortgage book grew less than S$2.5 billion in 2018, compared to the S$4 billion initially anticipated at the start of the year, he said.

Still, the drop in lending growth won't necessarily dent earnings at Singapore's three biggest banks, because recent increases in mortgage rates will buffer interest income. DBS, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank have raised home loan rates an average 20 basis points in the past three months to just above 2 per cent, and they may climb to 3 per cent, according to Nomura Holdings Inc. analyst Marcus Chua.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Keppel-KBS US Reit Q4 DPU falls below forecast after rights issue

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Q4 DPU up 6.7% to 2.22 S'pore cents

Sabana Reit Q4 DPU falls to 0.71 Singapore cent

Outlook for S'pore industrial space stable: analysts

America's most pricey home sold to billionaire Ken Griffin

Property players should aim to diversify amid volatility: panel

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

Must Read

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Transport

LTA looking at level playing field for ride-hailing and taxi market

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening