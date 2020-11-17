Singapore seen as one of most active capital sources in 2021

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE is expected to be among the top five sources of active capital in 2021, with investments bound for real estate assets in markets such as Australia, the United Kingdom and China, according to Knight Frank.
Outbound investments from Singapore to Australia are...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes