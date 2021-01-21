Singapore top Asean pick for Asia-Pacific investors: survey

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE and Ho Chi Minh City are the top Asean cities in which AsiaPacific-based property investors are interested, CBRE'S 2021 Asia-Pacific Investor Intentions Survey has found.
The survey findings, released on Wednesday, had Singapore in second place, and Ho Chi Minh...
