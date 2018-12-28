You are here

Singapore trims industrial land supply in first half of 2019 to 11.86 ha

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 12:18 PM
THE Singapore government on Friday said that it has launched five sites in the confirmed list and seven sites in the reserve list under the Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme for the first half of 2019, with a total site area of 11.86 hectares (ha).

This is down from six confirmed list sites and seven reserve list sites, with a total site area of 12.59 ha, for the second half of 2018.

In the first half of 2018, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) had released six confirmed list sites and seven reserve list sites, spanning 12.56 ha in all.

Confirmed list sites are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand, while reserve list sites are put up for tender when a developer makes an offer of a minimum purchase price that is acceptable to the government.

In the latest launch, all the sites in the confirmed list are zoned "B2" for heavier industrial use. Two of the five sites are located in Woodlands, with the rest in Tuas, Tampines and Pioneer districts.

The two largest sites, both two hectares, sit on the reserve list. One plot is located in Benoi Sector, while the other is in Kaki Bukit Road 5. The Benoi Sector site was previously in the reserve list in the second half of 2018. 

The MTI said that it will "continue to release sufficient land through the IGLS programme to ensure an adequate supply of industrial space in Singapore".

