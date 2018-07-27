You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 1:34 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

CP view w pool.jpg
Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise in Australia has been put on the market by its owners - a Singaporean family - for more than A$100 million, said marketing agent CBRE Hotels.
PHOTO: CROWNE PLAZA SURFERS PARADISE

crowne-plaza-surfers-paradise-2531879960-4x3.jpg
Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise in Australia has been put on the market by its owners - a Singaporean family - for more than A$100 million, said marketing agent CBRE Hotels.
PHOTO: CROWNE PLAZA SURFERS PARADISE

TOURISM complex Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise in Australia has been put on the market by its owners - a Singaporean family - for more than A$100 million, said marketing agent CBRE Hotels.

Standing on a 1.2-hectare site, the resort complex comprises the 269-room Crowne Plaza Hotel currently operated by IHG, management rights for the 104-room Gold Tower, retail space, a tavern, 15 function venues and multiple food and beverage outlets, including Queensland's only revolving restaurant.

The offering also comes with a development site which already has approval for 234 apartments in a 46-level tower.

CBRE Hotels is marketing the complex through an international expressions of interest campaign, for sale as a single entity or as individual parts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The resort is located on the Gold Coast Highway, between the two hubs of Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, and is directly connected to the Gold Coast light rail with a terminal in front of the hotel.

CBRE Hotels said the owners had decided to divest their only Australian hotel asset to capitalise on a buoyant investment market and strong investor appetite.

"The Gold Coast is one of the most sought-after hotel investment markets and is also one of the most tightly held, with opportunities to gain an investment foothold rare, especially with vacant possession, so this presents a significant opportunity," said Wayne Bunz, national director of CBRE Hotels.

He added that the ability to gain vacant possession, coupled with the resort's prime location, value enhancement options and the strong fundamentals of the Gold Coast hotel market would help underpin strong buyer interest.

Real Estate

China 'waterfall' skyscraper hit by torrent of ridicule

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

Singapore's retail rents slip 1.1% in Q2, vacancy rate eases to 7.3%: URA

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

FLASH: Singapore's retail rents fall 1.1% in Q2, vacancy eases to 7.3%: URA

FLASH: Singapore office rentals rose 1.6% in Q2, vacancy eases to 12.2%: URA

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

BP_noble_270718_58.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Hospitality Trust, TEE International, CDLHT, Noble, SIA, SPH

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening