Singaporeans spend more time on property searches than on bedtime stories with their children: poll

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPOREANS on average spend three times longer on property searches, than on reading bedtime stories to their children, or speaking to their parents, data from a new HSBC report showed.
According to HSBC's 2019 Beyond the Bricks survey, Singaporeans spend an average of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg