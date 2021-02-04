 Singapore's CBD will never be the same again, Real Estate - THE BUSINESS TIMES

THE LEVEL GROUND

Singapore's CBD will never be the same again

A new concrete jungle emerges from a health crisis; flexibility and flight to quality to prevail
Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Best-in-class office buildings in the Central Business District will continue to attract tenants, but older and outdated office buildings will struggle and over time make way for residential developments.
SINGAPORE'S office market, with its roughly 8 million square metres (sq m) of completed space, is under stress.

Islandwide office vacancy rate dipped for the second consecutive quarter to 11.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Office space net demand for last year fell by 79,000 sq...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for