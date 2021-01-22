Singapore's new private home sales down 26% in Oct-Dec from previous quarter

PROPERTY developers in Singapore sold 2,603 new private homes in the fourth quarter last year, about 26 per cent lower than the 3,517 units sold in the previous quarter, though prices increased at a greater pace.

The full-year tally for developers' private home sales stood at 9,982 units for 2020, inching up from 9,912 units in 2019.

These final figures - released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday - exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

On the EC front, developers made fewer sales in the fourth quarter (133 units) than in the third quarter (164 units) last year, and did not launch any new EC units for sale in both quarters.

For the whole of 2020, developers sold 958 EC units, almost double the 505 sold in the year prior.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Developers launched 1,044 EC units for sale last year, 27.3 per cent more than the 820 units launched in 2019.

Meanwhile, prices of private residential properties rose 2.1 per cent during the October-December period, a bigger increase than when prices edged up 0.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

For the whole of last year, their overall prices grew 2.2 per cent, slower than the 2.7 per cent rise in 2019.

Non-landed private residential properties turned even pricier in the latest quarter, posting a 3 per cent price increase compared with the 0.1 per cent growth in Q3. Their full-year price increase was 2.5 per cent.

Landed homes became cheaper in the fourth quarter, with prices falling by 1.6 per cent versus the 3.7 per cent increase in the quarter prior. For 2020, landed properties' prices rose by 1.2 per cent.

Last Friday, URA released the preliminary numbers for new private home sales in December and 2020's full-year tally.