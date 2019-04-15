You are here

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 1:28 PM
Developers in Singapore sold 1,054 private homes in March, up from the 455 units they moved in February, and 47 per cent higher than the 716 units they sold in the corresponding month a year ago.
Sales in February this year were lower due to the Chinese New Year festive lull and the absence of new launches.

The figures - which exclude executive condominium (EC) units - were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

This came as 1,812 private homes were launched in March, of which 170 were in the core central region (CCR), 576 were in the rest of the central region (RCR) and 1,066 were outside the central region (OCR). In comparison, 596 units were launched for sale in February, and 614 units were launched in March a year ago.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers found buyers for 1,062 units last month, higher than the 457 units they moved in February and the 788 units they sold in March a year ago.

