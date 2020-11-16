You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 1:11 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

file78sbag53lhldkdwxhxe.jpg
Developers in Singapore sold 642 new private homes in October, 51.7 per cent lower than the 1,329 units sold in September.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Developers in Singapore sold 642 new private homes in October, 51.7 per cent lower than the 1,329 units sold in September.

The decline came amid the authorities' clampdown on Sept 28 on the re-issuing of options to purchase (OTPs) by developers, as well as a dearth of new project launches last month. 

On a year-on-year basis, developers' private homes sales was also down 31.1 per cent from the 932 units they moved in October 2019.

That means developers have sold 8,021 private homes in the first 10 months of this year, 4.5 per cent lower than the 8,401 units sold in the first 10 months of last year.

The figures - released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers - exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Including ECs, developers moved 682 units in October - a month-on-month drop of 50.8 per cent from the 1,385 units in September, and a year-on-year fall of 28.9 per cent from 959 units.

The tightening of the OTP rules, aimed at fostering greater financial prudence among buyers and preventing market distortion, included restricting developers from providing upfront agreements to buyers to re-issue the OTPs. Developers are also restricted from re-issuing OTPs to the same buyers for the same unit within 12 months of the expiry of the earlier OTP; and developers have to inform buyers of this condition upfront.

READ MORE:

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Apac Realty to 'buy' on steady transactions, valuations

Simon Property cuts purchase price for Taubman stake amid Covid hit

China's new home prices rise 0.2% m-o-m in October

CapitaLand to grow investments in business parks, logistics and data centres in China

Mapletree Industrial Trust awards S$127.1m Kallang contract to Lum Chang

UK house prices dip as sellers eye end of tax break: Rightmove

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 03:46 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher on trade bloc news

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more than two-and-a-half years on Monday, as foreigners...

Nov 16, 2020 03:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Thai central bank has tools to handle strong baht: Finance Minister says

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank has the necessary policy tools to handle the strengthening of the baht , the...

Nov 16, 2020 03:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian bourse halts trading in longest outage in decade

[SYDNEY] Australia's stock exchange opened for less than half an hour before a software issue forced it to close for...

Nov 16, 2020 03:25 PM
Garage

Advanced material startup Krosslinker raises about US$1.3m in seed funding

SINGAPORE-BASED advanced material startup Krosslinker has bagged about US$1.3 million in seed funding, it announced...

Nov 16, 2020 03:20 PM
Consumer

NZ's Ardern says no Covid on meat exports; checking Chinese claims

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday she was confident no meat products were...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Apac Realty to 'buy' on steady transactions, valuations

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

Hot stock: Medtecs jumps 13% as firm eyes mainboard transfer

Singapore stocks open higher, tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.8%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for