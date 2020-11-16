Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Developers in Singapore sold 642 new private homes in October, 51.7 per cent lower than the 1,329 units sold in September.

The decline came amid the authorities' clampdown on Sept 28 on the re-issuing of options to purchase (OTPs) by developers, as well as a dearth of new project launches last month.

On a year-on-year basis, developers' private homes sales was also down 31.1 per cent from the 932 units they moved in October 2019.

That means developers have sold 8,021 private homes in the first 10 months of this year, 4.5 per cent lower than the 8,401 units sold in the first 10 months of last year.

The figures - released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers - exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Including ECs, developers moved 682 units in October - a month-on-month drop of 50.8 per cent from the 1,385 units in September, and a year-on-year fall of 28.9 per cent from 959 units.

The tightening of the OTP rules, aimed at fostering greater financial prudence among buyers and preventing market distortion, included restricting developers from providing upfront agreements to buyers to re-issue the OTPs. Developers are also restricted from re-issuing OTPs to the same buyers for the same unit within 12 months of the expiry of the earlier OTP; and developers have to inform buyers of this condition upfront.

