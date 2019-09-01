You are here

SingHaiyi sells 324 units of Parc Clematis on launch day

Sun, Sep 01, 2019 - 9:18 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

SingHaiyi Group’s newly launched Parc Clematis sold 324 of the 465 units released for sale by the end of the launch day on Aug 31.

This worked out to an average selling price of about S$1,580 per square foot (psf). The developer said that 48 per cent of the units sold consisted of one-bedroom and various dual-key bedroom units.

Situated along Jalan Lempeng at the junction of the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Clementi Avenue 6, the 99-year leasehold, 1,468 unit-development has units ranging from one- to five- bedrooms as well as larger strata landed houses. Residential unit sizes range from 452 sq ft for a one-bedroom unit to 2,669 sq ft for the largest five-bedroom penthouse unit. The strata Terrace units start from 2,659 sq ft and the Bungalow units are 3,832 sq ft each.

Prices start from S$699,000 for a one-bedroom unit, S$1.05 million for a two-bedroom unit, and S$1.32 million for a three-bedroom unit.

Celine Tang, group managing director of SingHaiyi, said: “We are very encouraged by the strong take-up by homeowners and investors for Parc Clematis. In particular, we are heartened to see brisk sales of larger apartment types which typically appeal to buyers looking to stay in them, in addition to strong sales demand for one- and two-bedroom units which are suitable for both residents and investors.”

