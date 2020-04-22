You are here

Home > Real Estate

Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City land plot sold for S$236.4m

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 5:59 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

ANOTHER land plot in the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City was sold in a land tender for 1.17 million yuan (S$236.4 million) on April 22, its joint-venture master developer Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Investment and Development Co (SSTEC) announced on Wednesday.

This was a 3.62 per cent premium over the starting price and translates to 7,013 yuan per square metre for the 10.86 hectare residential plot in the central district of the Eco-City, which was listed in mid-March.

Sunac China Holdings won the bid through its unit Tianjin Sunac Real Estate Co, in its first foray into the Eco-City. A developer of residential and commercial real estate, it was named one of China's top 10 developers last year by the China Real Estate Association.

The plot will be developed "as an ecological and liveable project comprising low-rise and mid-high-rise buildings," said SSTEC.

SSTEC chief executive officer Tay Lim Heng said: "We believe that Sunac, with its experience and track record in the industry, will develop high-quality residences and help transform the Central District into a green, smart and liveable district."

SEE ALSO

Keppel-led group bags S$1.5b contract to develop integrated waste management plant

SSTEC is a 50-50 joint venture between a Singapore consortium led by Keppel Group and a Chinese consortium led by Tianjin TEDAInvestment Holding Co.

Real Estate

Parkway Life Reit's DPU up 1.4% in Q1

Suntec Reit Q1 DPU falls 27.7% to 1.76 S cents

Oxley's The Addition condo in Potong Pasir obtains TOP

Circuit breaker extension to hurt construction sector, shipyards

Centurion offers early lease termination for UK students

Lord & Taylor explores bankruptcy: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 22, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

STI opens lower and closes still down 1.88 points

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened lower on Wednesday after Singapore further extended the partial lockdown period...

Apr 22, 2020 05:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore hits 2020 solar deployment target, JTC to extend industrial initiatives

SINGAPORE has achieved its 2020 solar deployment target of 350 megawatt-peak (MWp) in the first quarter of this year...

Apr 22, 2020 05:13 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close flat on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index marginally...

Apr 22, 2020 04:43 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares rise as global stimulus efforts outweigh oil price plunge

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as global stimulus efforts...

Apr 22, 2020 04:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Koufu to 'hold', sees reduced footfall hurting earnings

DBS Group Research has downgraded Koufu to "hold" as it expects earnings to take a hit from reduced footfall at...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.