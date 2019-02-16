You are here
Six adjoining strata offices at International Plaza for sale with S$11.97m guide price
The price works out to S$1,850 psf, which compares well against the S$1,895 psf attained in recent transactions there
Singapore
A BATCH of six adjoining and refurbished strata offices at International Plaza in Tanjong Pagar are up for sale with a guide price of S$11.97 million.
They are available on a sale-and-leaseback basis, with immediate annual gross rental yield of 4.2 per cent for at least
