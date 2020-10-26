SoRealProp seeking up to S$5m to fund growth

PropNex's Ismail Gafoor (left) says raising capital would help the platform deepen its partnership with strategic industry players. ERA's Jack Chua (centre) says digitalisation has a huge role to play in how the industry and its partners deliver services more efficiently in an integrated manner. Huttons' Goh Kee Nguan (right) says it's time to strengthen the real estate ecosystem and step up new innovation.

PHOTOS: PROPNEX, ERA, BT FILE