You are here

Home > Real Estate

South Korea to tighten mortgage rules to tackle metropolitan area property price surge

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 8:23 AM

rk_seoul_170620.jpg
The government plans to impose tougher capital gains tax and other taxes on property ownership by corporations to rein in speculative investments, the ministry said, without elaborating further.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance ministry said on Wednesday it will further tighten mortgage rules and apply property market curbs to additional areas outside capital Seoul to tackle surging home prices in pockets of the metropolitan area.

The government plans to impose tougher capital gains tax and other taxes on property ownership by corporations to rein in speculative investments, the ministry said, without elaborating further.

Details will be announced at 10am local time (0100 GMT) at a briefing, it said.

The ministry also said it will act to curb any instabilities in the financial market.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Showflat reopening a relief for developers, but new launches unlikely till July

KKR, Temasek consortium invests 15.1t dong in Vietnam's Vinhomes

Building design standards could be changed post-Covid: BCA

Airbnb agrees to give host data to New York City in settlement

SLB acquires 20% stake in UK fund management business for £90,000

Building design standards such as air-con rules could be changed post-Covid-19: BCA

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 08:39 AM
Energy & Commodities

BHP names Lamont as new CFO; Beaven to step down

[MELBOURNE] BHP Group said on Wednesday that David Lamont, a former mining executive who has more recently been at...

Jun 17, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower after 5% rally

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after the key Nikkei index...

Jun 17, 2020 07:56 AM
Transport

AirAsia to resume all domestic routes; launches agriculture e-commerce platform

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group will restart all domestic routes from July, chief executive...

Jun 17, 2020 07:29 AM
Transport

Transparency needed to restore trust after Boeing 737 MAX crashes: FAA chief

[BENGALURU] US FAA chief Steve Dickson will tell a Senate committee at a hearing on Wednesday that transparency is...

Jun 17, 2020 07:18 AM
Life & Culture

Harry Potter star Emma Watson joins board of fashion giant Kering

[PARIS] Emma Watson, the actress and activist who made her name as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter ...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.