Space Matrix to enter China market by buying design firm

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED Space Matrix is entering China by buying a local interior design and construction company called Muraya, as the workplace design and consultancy guns for growth on the back of the Chinese office market.
The purchase will give Space Matrix a headcount of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg