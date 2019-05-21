You are here

Spaces opens new co-working locations in Somerset and Clarke Quay

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 2:44 PM
Spaces, owned by flexible workspace provider IWG, has opened two new locations in Singapore, at TripleOne Somerset and Clarke Quay. This brings the number of locations it has to four, with plans to open an additional two more by year-end.
The TripleOne Somerset branch has a blue-chip tenant list which includes luxury and lifestyle brands such as Gucci, Casio and Samsonite. It spans over 35,000 square feet (sq ft), occupying two floors at level three and level 13. The branch contains 135 co-working desks, 590 dedicated desks, 16 parking spots, a 3,900 sq ft business club, seven meeting rooms, multiple event spaces and conferencing facilities.

The Clarke Quay branch meanwhile covers 16,684 sq ft across three floors in a modern commercial building near the nightlife district.

Spaces has two other branches at City Hall and Robinson Road.

It plans to open two more locations at One Raffles Place and Paya Lebar Quarter. The 35,000 sq ft One Raffles Place branch will feature four floors with options such as service offices and hot desks for rent; and meeting, conference and training rooms for hire. It will also become the flagship site for Spaces in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the 50,000 sq ft Paya Lebar Quarter branch will target “corporate shakers” and entrepreneurs located in the Eastern part of Singapore. The new facility will feature break-out areas, private-offices, a deli café and co-working spaces. 

The total coverage of all six Singapore locations is expected to be 250,000 sq ft of space, Spaces said. In the Asia-Pacific, the company has a network of 39 locations in counries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines.

Samit Chopra, executive vice president, enterprise and sales at IWG, said with the rise of the mobile workforce, IWG is seeing a stronger push towards decentralised offices and flexible working becoming the new norm.

"Our expansion in Singapore is fuelled by the rising demand for flexible workspace in the region, as more businesses are recognising its inherent benefits," he added.

