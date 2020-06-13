Spanish real estate heading for second crash in a decade

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Madrid
SPAIN'S US$6 trillion home market looks headed towards another crash, said economists who are studying the impact on property demand stemming from Europe's strictest pandemic lockdown.
While it is too early to estimate the full dimensions of the blow to demand caused by the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes