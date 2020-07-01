You are here

S'pore private home prices down 1.1% q-o-q in Q2 2020: URA flash estimate

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 8:47 AM
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) flash estimate for the second quarter of 2020 shows that the overall price index for private homes shrank 1.1 per cent over the preceding quarter.

This follows a 1 per cent drop in Q1 this year.

Year on year, the index is down 0.3 per cent, according to the URA flash estimate released on Wednesday morning.

Prices of non-landed properties eased 0.6 per cent quarter on quarter in Q2 after slipping 1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Giving a breakdown by region, the URA said that prices of non-landed homes in the prime areas or core central region dipped 0.1 per cent in Q2, a much smaller decline compared with the 2.2 per cent drop in the previous quarter.

However, in the city fringe or rest of central region, prices fell 1.9 per cent quarter on quarter in Q2, a bigger drop compared with the 0.5 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

In the suburbs or outside central region, prices remained unchanged in Q2, compared with a 0.4 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

The URA also said that prices of landed properties fell 2.7 per cent quarter on quarter in Q2, following a 0.9 per cent drop in the previous quarter.

The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment, and data on units sold by developers up to mid-June. The statistics will be updated on July 24, when the URA releases its full set of real estate statistics for the second quarter.

"Past data have shown that the difference between the quarterly price changes indicated by the flash estimate and the actual price changes could be significant when the change is small. The public is advised to interpret the flash estimates with caution," the URA said in its press release.

