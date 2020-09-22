SRX launches community tool on its mobile app

PROPERTY tech platform SRX has launched a tool on its mobile app which creates digital communities for its members' apartment blocks and their immediate neighbourhood.

Called SRX Community, the new tool enables members to connect with their next-door neighbours and others living nearby, as well as allow members to keep up to date about what is going on around them, SRX said in a statement on Tuesday.

Members will be automatically given access to community groups based upon their tracked addresses. To protect their privacy, personal details are not shared by SRX in the community.

SRX Community builds on the MySG Home service provided by SRX, which allows Singapore residents to track the sale and rental value of their homes and be notified of nearby property transactions, as well as apply for loans and insurance coverage.

With a substantial number of homes already tracked on SRX, members will find that most community groups are ready-made with many of their neighbours, SRX said.