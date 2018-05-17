SRX launches home loan platform

REAL estate services provider SRX has launched a home loan platform that promises to help borrowers ease the task of filling up forms.

SRX said on Thursday that its myHome Finance service can do that by tapping MyInfo, a service by the Singapore government that allows users to manage personal data when transacting online with government agencies and commercial entities. The use of MyInfo will allow myHome Finance to automatically complete most of the fields required in loan applications, SRX said. SRX is run by Streetsine Technology Group, which is a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings, which owns the Business Times.

Besides the utilisation of MyInfo, myHome Finance claims to have an advanced artificial intelligence engine that helps users identify their preferred loan, along with the best raets offered by partner banks. Details of that engine were not disclosed.