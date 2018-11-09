You are here

SRX Property website, app add function for switching electricity retailer

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 4:06 PM
Households can save on their power bills by switching their electricity retailer online in just a few clicks with a new service launched on Friday by real-estate services provider SRX Property .

The service is offered on its srx.com.sg website and its mySG Home App.

Its launch coincides with the start of the nationwide rollout of the open electricity market, where consumers can switch electricity provider as part of the government's move to liberalise the local retail power market.

SRX Property has leveraged GovTech's MyInfo service to enable people to verify their identity online using SingPass and apply to their chosen electricity retailer within minutes.

Those using the SingPass app on their mobile phones can also use their face ID or thumbprint to switch electricity retailers.

Households can check their eligibility to switch electricity retailer on srx.com.sg.

According to the Open Electricity Market schedule, households with postal codes starting with 58 to 78 have been able to switch electricity retailer since Nov 1, 2018, joining households in Jurong who have been able to buy from other electricity retailers since April 2018.

The nationwide rollout of the electricity market liberalisation is scheduled to be completed by May 2019.

SRX is run by Streetsine Technology Group, which is a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings, which owns The Business Times.

Its mySG Home platform allows users to track the value of their homes and apply for a home loan with multiple lenders. More than 102,000 homes are already tracked by mySG Home members.

