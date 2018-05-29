You are here

St Thomas Walk property in District 9 up for sale for S$68m

The price works out to S$2,190 psf ppr; land area of about 1,190 sq m zoned for residential use
Tue, May 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM
A FREEHOLD residential redevelopment site at St Thomas Walk has been put up for sale by a single family for S$68 million.

The asking price reflects a land rate of S$2,190 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) including an estimated development charge of S$10.56 million

