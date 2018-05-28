You are here

Home > Real Estate

St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 9:56 AM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

A FREEHOLD residential redevelopment site at St Thomas Walk has been put up for sale by a single family for S$68 million.

The asking price reflects a land rate of S$2,190 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) including an estimated development charge of S$10.56 million to intensify to plot ratio 2.8, said its marketing agent Edmund Tie & Company.

Located in prime District 9, the property has a land area of about 1,190 sq m or 12,809 sq ft and is zoned for "residential" use at gross plot ratio (GPR) of 2.8 under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Master Plan 2014.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the site can be redeveloped into a high-rise boutique project of a maximum height of 36 storeys.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As the property is in the central area, the usual restriction on the maximum number of dwelling units (based on an average unit size of 70 sq m or 100 sq m) does not apply and there is no specific cap on the number of dwelling units according to URA's guidelines.

Edmund Tie & Company senior director of investment advisory Tan Chun Ming noted that in recent months, with improvements in the global economy, there have been brisk sales for new residential projects in the vicinity such as Gramercy Park, New Futura and Martin Modern.

"These positive take-ups highlight the confidence of the market in the luxury and high-end residential segment. This property, given its single-owner status, provides certainty in completion timeline, offering developers the opportunity to leverage the current upbeat market sentiments," Mr Tan said.

The tender exercise for the site will close on July 3, noon.

Real Estate

New blockchain kid on Brooklyn block

Kushner Cos exits Philadelphia with sale of property stake

Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses

Frasers Property buys warehouse in the Netherlands for 25m euros

Leonie Gardens goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price

Reits

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's
2 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
3 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
4 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
5 Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_MAZARS_280518_4.jpg
May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BP_DBS_280518_5.jpg
May 28, 2018
Technology

DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay

May 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, AEM, Mencast

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening