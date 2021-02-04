 StanChart gives up multiple floors in Hong Kong offices, Real Estate - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Real Estate

StanChart gives up multiple floors in Hong Kong offices

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 2:12 PM

af_stanchart_040221.jpg
Standard Chartered is giving up several floors in its main offices in Hong Kong, as global banks accelerate efforts to cut costs and the pandemic upends work styles.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Standard Chartered is giving up several floors in its main offices in Hong Kong, as global banks accelerate efforts to cut costs and the pandemic upends work styles.

The UK lender is relinquishing the lease on eight floors it occupies in its Standard Chartered Bank Building in Central, and will rent out three levels in its Kwun Tong office that it owns, according to marketing materials seen by Bloomberg. The office space will become available between next month and April next year.

The Central building's landlord Hang Lung Properties is asking for about HK$6 million (S$1 million) a month in rent for the floors, which span about 60,000 square feet (5,574 square metres), the materials show.

A Standard Chartered spokesperson declined to comment. Hang Lung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Hong Kong Economic Times reported the lender's move earlier.

Standard Chartered has said it's looking at office leases carefully in an environment where lenders face pressure to control expenses, even before the coronavirus hit. The London-based bank decided to offer flexible work options to more than 90 per cent of its 85,000 staff around the world late last year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other foreign companies in Hong Kong are trimming their office space after work-from-home arrangements took hold during the pandemic. Multinational companies constituted 75 per cent of the total surrender of office stock in the last quarter in Hong Kong, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

BNP Paribas recently decided to hand back a floor in Two International Finance Centre. Last year, Nomura Holdings and Macquarie Group each gave up some office space in Central.

The vacancy rate for the Central district's Grade A office market reached the highest since 2004 in December, according to Jones Lang LaSalle.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 01:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Terms of S$1.65 per share offer are 'fair and reasonable': Sunningdale Tech

SUNNINGDALE Tech said its independent financial adviser Provenance Capital has deemed the financial terms of its...

Feb 4, 2021 01:07 PM
Banking & Finance

US Treasury's Yellen to meet financial regulators on Thursday to discuss volatility

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet top financial regulators on Thursday to discuss recent...

Feb 4, 2021 01:03 PM
Real Estate

South Korea to boost Seoul housing supply by 10% to calm buying frenzy

[SEOUL] South Korea said on Thursday it would significantly ramp up construction of new houses across the country in...

Feb 4, 2021 12:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Straits Trading with 'buy', S$3.50 target price

DBS Group Research has initiated coverage on mainboard-listed property firm Straits Trading Company, along with a "...

Feb 4, 2021 12:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

Sumitomo quits US shale oil with sale of Eagle Ford stake

[TOKYO] Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp has quit the shale oil business in the United States by selling its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye

Robinhood to allow buying fractional shares of GameStop, AMC

South Korea PM orders revamp of Covid-19 social distancing rules

Taiwan opens 'milestone' trade office in Guyana

HDB launches 3,740 BTO flats, including country's first assisted-living housing for seniors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for