You are here

Home > Real Estate

Stanford University proposes US$3.4b housing plan in high-cost California area

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 7:08 AM

[STANFORD] Stanford University unveiled a US$3.4 billion plan on Monday to build thousands of homes for students and staff to ease a local housing crunch, but some officials expressed concern the project would worsen problems such as street traffic.

The prestigious university, which has played a key role in the development of Silicon Valley's technology sector, is seeking to build nearly 2.3 million square feet of academic facilities in addition to the housing it will construct on and off campus.

Negotiations between the university and officials from Santa Clara County, where the school is located, broke off in April, said county supervisor Joe Simitian.

The university's latest proposal comes as it seeks to restart those negotiations, and it faces a number of hurdles to get its plan approved.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The bottom line is it (the plan) still fails to fully mitigate the adverse impacts of the university's development," Mr Simitian said in a phone interview.

County officials are concerned the project could worsen street traffic and the affordability of housing in the area, among other concerns, he said.

Stanford University is seeking to build the project in an area with one of the nation's highest housing costs, due in part to high salaries in Silicon Valley's booming tech sector.

The supply of new houses and apartments has not kept up with demand, with diminishing options for low- and middle-income residents.

TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENTS

The median home price in Santa Clara County is nearly US$1.2 million, according to real estate database company Zillow.

Stanford has proposed building 2,172 workforce housing units, including 575 below-market priced housing units, and 2,600 student beds.

"The Stanford community is confronting the serious regional challenges of affordability, housing availability and traffic congestion and we're working to do our part to promote solutions that serve Stanford and our neighbors," Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement.

Stanford, in addition to investing US$3.4 billion to develop housing, would also spend more than US$1.1 billion for transportation improvements and other community benefits, including bicycle and transit infrastructure projects, the university said in a statement.

The county planning commission is scheduled to consider the university's expansion at a meeting on Thursday, Mr Simitian said.

The university is seeking to have the project approved in bilateral negotiations, instead of the normal planning process, Mr Simitian said.

Stanford said in a statement it was seeking to obtain certainty in negotiations that the project will move forward.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Singapore not relaxing property cooling measures soon, says MAS chief

Ibis Novena sold for nearly S$170m

Property deals, smart estates stand to gain from tech

Selegie Centre buyer seeks approval to build hotel

Strong demand expected for one-north Gateway site launched for sale by tender

Freehold Bukit Timah condo Juniper Hill opens for sale on July 13

Editor's Choice

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

nwy_sgx_280619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

BT_20190628_LMXEGM28A_3820982.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Minorities block Challenger's delisting; exit offer will lapse

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Must Read

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

BT_20190628_LMXEGM28A_3820982.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Minorities block Challenger's delisting; exit offer will lapse

nwy_sgx_280619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

BT_20190628_RAVI_3821054.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not relaxing property cooling measures soon, says MAS chief

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening