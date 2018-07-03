You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
Penthouse unit owner refuses to withdraw objection to how sales proceeds apportioned; case could be headed to court
Singapore
A SECOND collective sale attempt in a week has come up against a speed hump: the Strata Titles Board (STB) on Monday issued a stop order on the en bloc sale bid by Cairnhill Mansions, which could send this case to court.
The Business Times has learned that the owner of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg