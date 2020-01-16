You are here

Home > Real Estate

Study finds 'insider trading' on the golf course lowers Singapore land prices

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 2:03 PM

rk_golfcourse_160120.jpg
Using golf records, the study found the proportion of games between senior executives of land-bidding firms rose 14 per cent in the first week after land sales are announced, compared to the week before, and 24 per cent in the second week.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] A strange thing happens in Singapore after the government announces it's selling highly-coveted land. Executives from developers bidding for the sites hit the golf course together.

In what it labels "insider trading", a landmark study by the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School found those firms paid 14 per cent less for land at auction, costing the government hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue and dragging down prices of neighbouring properties.

However, it's good news for buyers, as lower land costs allow developers to sell new units 8 per cent cheaper than they otherwise would.

Using golf records, the study found the proportion of games between senior executives of land-bidding firms rose 14 per cent in the first week after land sales are announced, compared to the week before, and 24 per cent in the second week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In a competitive land auction market, firms need to outbid rival firms to win the auctions; the winning motives, however, do not stop the firms from colluding and cooperating with each other," the study, released on Wednesday, said. "One way to collude or cooperate is for top managers of the bidders to play golf with top managers of rival bidders and exchange information related to the bid."

SEE ALSO

Democrats seek probe of market bets timed to Trump moves

The study didn't name any executives or firms involved in the information sharing.

'Presumptuous'

The Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore rejected the findings.

"Even if there's an exchange of information, it's not a guarantee that you will win the bid," the group's president Chia Ngiang Hong said. "Real estate executives play golf quite often. To just say we play golf just to discuss land sales or business is presumptuous."

The researchers trawled through a Singapore Golf Association database of 30,108 golfers and more than 400,000 scores from 2010 to 2014. In Singapore, it's mandatory for a player to submit their score to the sport's governing body after a round.

They then cross-referenced a separate database of property developers, and found 774 golfers were senior executives at "land-bidding" firms.

The "informed bidders" paid 14.4 per cent less for winning land bids than "less-informed" or "uninformed" bidders, the study found. That cost the government an estimated S$147 million a year, or about 1 per cent of total land sale proceeds, the study found.

"Informed bidders are more likely to face a lower 'winners' curse' in their winning bids, despite the stiff competition in the land market," the study found. "This result shows that informal interactions improve information dissemination that benefits companies in the decision-making process."

Nearby developments also suffer, with the study finding neighbouring properties sell for almost 10 per cent less within the 30 days after the announcement of the land auction results.

"The ripple effect is seen when these lower land transaction prices send a negative signal indicating a downward market trend for property prices," said professor Sumit Agarwal, a real estate and economics academic at NUS and one of the study's four authors.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

China home prices grow at slowest pace in 17 months, further cooling seen

CapitaLand wins tender to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street

2019 new home sales top 10,000 units, up 15% from year ago

Frasers Commercial Trust posts flat Q1 DPU of 2.4 Singapore cents

Property veteran sees investment sales market staying healthy in 2020

Rents for private non-landed homes and HDB flats rise in Dec 2019 from a year ago

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 01:53 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong is months behind on tax collection

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong is behind on its taxes.

Jan 16, 2020 01:41 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.27% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon higher, with the Straits Times Index up 0.27 per cent or 8.91...

Jan 16, 2020 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

The US$95b centrepiece of Sino-US trade deal is already in doubt

[NEW YORK] China has pledged to buy almost US$95 billion worth of additional US commodities as part of a phase one...

Jan 16, 2020 01:12 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong is world's most expensive city for luxuries

[LONDON] Wealthy bargain hunters should be wary of getting married in New York, hiring lawyers in Hong Kong or...

Jan 16, 2020 01:08 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong opposition lawmakers ejected for heckling leader

[HONG KONG] Multiple Hong Kong opposition lawmakers were ejected from the legislature on Thursday as they heckled...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly