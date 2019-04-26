You are here

Home > Real Estate

Suntec Reit raises S$200m in private placement

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Singapore

SUNTEC Real Estate Investment Trust's (Suntec Reit) manager has closed the book of orders for its private placement of new units in the Reit to raise gross proceeds of about S$200 million.

The bulk of the proceeds will go towards financing potential acquisitions of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

Industrial property market to hold firm in 2019, business parks seen as bright spot

First Sponsor's Q1 profit up 39% to S$23.8m

Activist fund calls for merger of Ascendas Hospitality Trust, Ascott Reit

Another US hospitality trust looks to list on SGX

Coastline Residences to launch this weekend at S$2,450 psf

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

Apr 26, 2019
Transport

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

Apr 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Building maintenance and construction main sectors: CPIB

Apr 26, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore will not tolerate bribes of even 10 cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening