You are here

Home > Real Estate

'Superbond' cools the world's hottest real estate market

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Budapest

DUBBED the "superbond", an initiative by Hungary's government is taking the edge off the world's hottest property market.

The state-backed debt instrument, officially called MAP+, pays out an average of almost 5 per cent a year and was rolled out to trim a reliance on foreign creditors, who have exacerbated past crises by fleeing at the first sign of economic strife.

With real interest rates stuck below zero, uptake in MAP+ - sold exclusively to households and exempt from tax - has been strong: the equivalent of US$10.5 billion has been invested since its launch last June.

That diverted cash from real estate at a time when prices on Budapest's residential market were, according to Knight Frank, surging more than anywhere else on the planet.

SEE ALSO

Liquidity still aplenty for Singapore, with investors in the hunt for real estate yield

"MAP+ has had a big impact on the housing market," said Karoly Benedikt, head of research at Duna House, one of Hungary's biggest realtors. "Before MAP+, there was simply no alternative to real-estate investment."

It was not long before the bond's effect was felt. Retail-property transactions plunged 56 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 - the first period when Hungarians could invest in MAP+. The country's housing-price index posted its first quarterly drop since at least 2015 in that same period.

Some may welcome the cooling. Hungarian property prices have jumped 60 per cent in the past four years, the most in the European Union.

Hungary's finance minister Mihaly Varga described a "bubble-like" market, while central-bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has urged a rethink of what he calls a failed national housing policy.

It is not just the "superbond" at work, said Mr Benedikt, who points to a slower-than-expected uptake of state subsidies and predicts the market will stagnate in 2020. There is also plenty to suggest real estate will take off again. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Construction workers' leave of absence raises fears of project delays

Developers likely to proceed with launches amid virus outbreak

Retail rents up but not much cheer for landlords

Rich Capital, related parties facing legal suit by Batam project partner

Liquidity still aplenty for Singapore, with investors in the hunt for real estate yield

Corporate turnaround whizz will need luck as WeWork's new CEO

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Virus to delay US 'export boom' from China deal, Kudlow says

[WASHINGTON] The "export boom" from the US trade deal with China will be delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak...

Feb 5, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US, Japan to cooperate on energy, infrastructure investment

[WASHINGTON] The United States and Japan have signed an agreement to jointly encourage more private investment in...

Feb 4, 2020 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders post largest increase in nearly 18 months

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased by the most in nearly 18 months in December amid strong demand...

Feb 4, 2020 11:52 PM
Garage

Ex-Indonesian cabinet minister joins VC firm East Ventures

INDONESIA-FOCUSED venture capital (VC) firm East Ventures has brought on board former Indonesian cabinet minister...

Feb 4, 2020 11:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks have a key weakness in preparing for Brexit: Their clients

[FRANKFURT] Germany's top financial regulator says banks are well prepared for Brexit, until you look at their list...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly